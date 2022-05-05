(WTNH) – It is convention weekend in Connecticut. Both the Democrats and Republicans are gathering to pick their candidates.

Democrats will convene in Hartford and the Republicans in Mashantucket. The governor’s race is all set, with Governor Ned Lamont and Bob Stefanowski heading the tickets of the two parties.

On the Republican side, the Senate race is the one to watch. Former House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, party executive Leroy Levy, and former candidate for governor and secretary of the state Peter Lumaj are all seeking to run against Richard Blumenthal. One will get the party endorsement, the others could qualify for a primary.

Also to be determined are the candidates for constitutional officers.

News 8 will have comprehensive coverage beginning Friday night and on Saturday. Plus, there will be a complete wrap-up on Sunday morning in a special edition of This Week in Connecticut and Capitol Report.