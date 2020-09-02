Republicans denounce Gov. Lamont’s decision to extend COVID-19 executive orders

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Republican leaders are continuing to speak out against Governor Lamont extending his emergency executive orders amid the coronavirus pandemic through February 2021.

RELATED: Gov. Lamont extends Declaration of Health Emergency & COVID-19 executive orders through Feb. 2021

Republican leaders are not pleased, saying they have been shut out of the process completely, and that checks and balances are needed.

Minority Leader Themis Klarides (R) said, “If they believe it should be extended, then they should be able to sit down and defend that position. We should be able to, on the record, explain why we don’t think it should be defended.”

Governor Ned Lamont said, “If you have particular items you feel really strongly about, come and see me. We can talk, get your point of view, but having everything up for a vote of 151 people I think would not be the way to go.”

The governor has issued over 60 executive orders since March, which includes allowing him to close businesses and schools and establish travel quarantines.