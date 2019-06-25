Repubs say state budget full of phony numbers

(WTNH)–Republicans at the State Capitol are urging the Governor not to sign the new budget because they have found it’s got some seriously phony numbers and will be in the red before the new year is out.

They point to his remarks on opening day of the General Assembly, shortly after he had been sworn into office on January 9, “I want to be clear, no more funny math, no more budgetary gamesmanship.” said Lamont during his speech to the legislature.

Republican leader in the Senate, Sen. Len Fasano (R-North Haven) said Tuesday, “Everytime you look at this budget you get deeper and deeper you really find that the budget is simply a sham.”

The Republican leader says even though the consensus revenue estimates for projected income tax withholding growth were just 4 percent, the new budget assumes a 5.5 percent growth rate, which was also far in excess of what the Governor had proposed back in February.

Fasano added, “This budget has illegitimate numbers, purposely misleading numbers that obviously will result in a deficit a year from now.”

The Governor who was preparing to celebrate his signing of the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act quickly sent his budget director, Melissa McCaw, to explain to reporters that the 5.5 percent projected growth rate is actually conservative and that the consensus revenue estimate of 4 percent is out of date.

McCaw stated, “Personal income withholding is growing at more than 7 percent, through May at 7.8 percent”

The Senate President Pro tem, Sen. Martin Looney (D-New Haven) added, “It’s standard issue from the minority party playbook to try to undercut the achievement of the majority party in passing a good, responsible budget for the people of the state.”

Governor Lamont said, “I promised the people of Connecticut that we’re going to get a good, honest budget done on time and that’s just what we did and I’m going to sign the budget this week.”