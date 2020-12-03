Rosa DeLauro voted in as Chairwoman of House Appropriations Committee

WASHINGTON (WTNH) — Third Congressional District representative Rosa DeLauro has been selected to be the next House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman.

A House Democratic Caucus vote happened Thursday, with DeLauro winning 148-79.

An influential panel of her colleagues recommended DeLauro for the position Tuesday, according to The Hill.

The Committee is responsible for funding the federal government’s vital activities. Subcommittees include but are not limited to defense, homeland security, energy and water use, transportation, and more.

The Steering Committee voted in favor of DeLauro Tuesday over Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) and Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio).

Rep. Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.) is retiring the seat as Chairwoman, who last year became the first woman to hold that position.