HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sandra Slack Glover withdrew Friday as Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s nominee for the state Supreme Court, just days after she faced pushback from lawmakers about her support of Amy Coney Barrett.

The governor said Glover notified him of her decision Friday.

“Attorney Sandra Slack Glover would have been an extraordinary justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court,” Lamont wrote in a statement. “I stand by that, and I stand by her as a lawyer of experience, character, and compassion, while respecting her decision today to withdraw from consideration.”

Glover, a federal prosecutor from Guilford, told state lawmakers during her confirmation hearing before the legislature’s Judiciary Committee on Monday that she would not have signed a 2017 letter supporting Barrett for a federal appeals court position if she knew Barrett would later vote to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion protections as a member of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Several members of the Democratic majority expressed concerns about her support of Barrett. The committee held off voting on Glover’s nomination Monday evening, citing the late hour.

During Monday’s hearing, Glover had said she wasn’t “going to demonize” Barrett, “but when I look at that letter now … I’m no longer comfortable with some of those statements.

“But I also believed, clearly naively at this point, I thought there were guardrails,” she said, referring to judges’ respect for legal precedents. “And I thought the lower court judges were constrained. I thought the Supreme Court was constrained. And I was wrong. And looking back and knowing what I now know, I shouldn’t have signed it.”

Glover, 52, added she was a firm supporter of abortion rights from the perspectives of both a woman and a lawyer.

She is chief of the appellate unit at the Connecticut U.S. attorney’s office, where she has worked since 2004. She previously served as an appellate attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice and in private practice.

“Her career in public service and her dedication to the rule of law speak for themselves,” Lamont said. “She did a terrific job during her seven-hour public hearing and had substantive and positive meetings with legislative leaders from both parties. From beginning to end, she showed her talent, demonstrated her keen legal mind, and let people know she shares Connecticut’s values.”

Lamont said he would consider “other accomplished candidates” in the coming months who share his “values and are dedicated to the principles of justice, equality, and fairness under the law.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.