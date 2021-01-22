Schumer: House to send Trump impeachment article Monday

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, after returning from Texas. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey broke his silence to defend his company’s ban of Trump as the right decision, but warned that it could set a dangerous precedent. The ban, he said, revealed Twitter’s “failure” to create an open and healthy space for what Dorsey calls the “global public conversation.” (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, launching the start of the former president’s trial on a charge of incitement of insurrection over the deadly Capitol riot.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the schedule Friday.

“There will be a trial,” Schumer said.

Trump is the first president to be twice impeached and the first to face a trial after leaving office.

The House impeached Trump last week for inciting the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters.