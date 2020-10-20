yourlocalelectionheadquartersbanner/

Sec. of State Denise Merrill to talk with News 8 about Election Day, absentee voting

Politics

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s anchor Darren Kramer and political correspondent Jodi Latina are speaking with Secretary of the State Denise W. Merrill about the upcoming election and absentee ballots.

The interview will be a digital exclusive. It will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday. You can stream it right here, on the website or the News 8 app.

One of the main concerns on the minds of voters is the topic of absentee voting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut residents have been permitted to submit their votes via absentee ballot. In previous elections, only residents who were members of the armed forces, out of town on Election Day, had religious beliefs keeping them from secular activities, had an illness or disability, or working a polling place, were allowed to vote absentee.

The state, along with others, has already seen issues, including people receiving the wrong ballot or no ballot at all.

In 2016, 2.1 million Connecticut residents were registered to vote in the presidential election. Of those 2.1 million, 1.6 million voted for a 76% turn out., reports indicate. Only 130,000 of those ballots were absentee. 

In 2020, 600,000 voters requested an absentee ballot. As of Sunday, 267,000 have been completed and returned.

This year, many fear their vote may not count, but Merrill, along with other officials, has told News 8 in the past that that is not the case, saying every vote would be counted.

Capitol Report: Some ongoing absentee ballot issues happening across Connecticut

To ease the public’s mind, Merrill will be talking about how recent ballot issues are being addressed, returning a ballot via mail or ballot box, the state’s 75-foot rule, how long results will take, and more.

More information about absentee voting can be found on the state’s website.

News 8 will also broadcast a debate between candidates for Connecticut’s Third Congressional District on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

