Trump may not commit to newly passed COVID relief bill unless it includes larger stimulus checks; restaurant industry worried by the uncertainty

(WTNH) — COVID-19 relief has been talked about for months and debated for weeks, all while businesses have been waiting for the much-needed help. Now, President Donald Trump is blasting the $900 billion bill saying he may not sign it.

The package passed by Congress this week provides a $600 direct payment to most Americans, but the president is pushing for more.

Wednesday night Trump announced, “I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 dollars or $4,000 for a couple. I am also asking Congress to get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill or the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package.”

This new development certainly calls into question whether restaurants and other small businesses will get the relief money they need to stay afloat.

The fear is that every day that goes by without help especially in the restaurant business, another one can go under. It took six months to push forward the currently proposed package which is 5,600-pages of relief package for businesses, education, mental health, transportation, and direct relief to families.

A family of four would receive $2,400. President Trump says Americans need more. Trump wants that same family of four to receive $8,000. But Senator Blumenthal says families and businesses need the money now.



“Just like the vaccine, this money is a shot in the arm to the economy,” Sen. Blumenthal said. “And it has to be followed by a booster, another dose in a few months from now. And that is what we ought to be doing; let people have the money now and let’s do more in a few months from now, not veto it and betray them and deny them this money in their pockets right now.”

Scott Dolch with the Restaurant Association added, “There is definitely a lot of good for our industry in this package, in this bill. If it does get passed by the president and starts to get moving, and I think that is my worry: the more we delay, the more we think of other reasons why not to, the more local small businesses across our state you are unfortunately going to lose.”

And the package on the table had PPP for small businesses which they could apply for 2.5 times their payroll, but for restaurants, it would really help them out because they could get 3.5 times your payroll.



So what happens now? The president hasn’t actually vetoed it, but if he does that means lawmakers will have to go back after the holiday break, roll up their sleeves, and get back to work. They can try to overturn the veto, or put forward another package.