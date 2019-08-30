Sen. Blumenthal calls for more resources to combat overdose deaths

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and other officials will fight for more resources to combat overdose deaths Friday, ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on Saturday.
August 31 is International Overdose Awareness day to raise awareness and reduce the stigma that surrounds drug overdose deaths. Connecticut experienced more than 1,000 overdose deaths in 2017 and 2018.
Senator Blumenthal will speak about the Comprehensive Addiction Resources Emergency (CARE) Act that provides funding to fight substance use disorder and the opioid epidemic.
Officials will have two discussions Friday in Bridgeport and Hartford.