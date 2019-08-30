Sen. Blumenthal calls for more resources to combat overdose deaths

FILE – This July 3, 2018 file photo shows a Narcan nasal device which delivers naloxone in the Brooklyn borough of New York. On Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, health officials reported that prescriptions of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone are soaring, and experts say that could be a reason overdose deaths have stopped rising for the first time in nearly three decades. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and other officials will fight for more resources to combat overdose deaths Friday, ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on Saturday.

August 31 is International Overdose Awareness day to raise awareness and reduce the stigma that surrounds drug overdose deaths. Connecticut experienced more than 1,000 overdose deaths in 2017 and 2018.

Related: New Haven event recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day

Senator Blumenthal will speak about the Comprehensive Addiction Resources Emergency (CARE) Act that provides funding to fight substance use disorder and the opioid epidemic.

Officials will have two discussions Friday in Bridgeport and Hartford.