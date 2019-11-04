Sen. Blumenthal calls on FDA to take action against toxic metals in baby food

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal is demanding that the FDA take action to address toxic heavy metals in baby foods.

A study last month found 95 percent of baby food tested had heavy metals including arsenic, mercury and lead.

Senator Blumenthal says the FDA has known about the problem for years but did nothing.

“The FDA has failed to set limits. It has failed to establish standards. It has failed to protect children against these kinds of toxic metals,” said Blumenthal.

Even in trace amounts, heavy metals are linked to impaired brain development in kids. The worst offenders were baby foods made with rice, sweet potatoes and fruit juices.