HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) has endorsed Democratic nominee Arunan Arulampalam for Hartford’s mayoral race.

Arulampalam has been endorsed by current Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin (D-Conn.), U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), State Rep. Julio Concepcion (D-Conn.) and the Greater Hartford Building Trades.

In his announcement, Blumenthal cited Arulampalam’s experience and dedication to the diverse communities in Hartford as well as his plans to reinvest and revitalize neighborhoods in the Capital City, as the reasons for his endorsement.

“Arunan cares. He lives and breathes the city of Hartford. Arunan has a sense for people, trying to inspire them, elevate them, empower them, and invest in the residents of Hartford,” Blumenthal said. “I can pledge to the people of Hartford that Arunan at the helm means our capital city will be in the position to build on progress made. Arunan is the man for this moment, and Hartford has the unique opportunity to elect someone who can make our capital city as lively and prosperous as it deserves to be.”

Arunlampalam is the CEO of Hartford Land Bank, a nonprofit that acquires vacant properties and turns them into productive community assets.