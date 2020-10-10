Sen. Blumenthal expresses concerns over Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Senate Judiciary Committee will open confirmation hearings next Monday for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. On Friday, one lawmaker from Connecticut is calling on the people of the state to make their voices heard on healthcare.

Senator Richard Blumenthal says Senate Republicans are rushing the nomination in the midst of the election and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Blumenthal is expressing concern over Coney Barrett’s views on health care, preexisting conditions and the woman’s right to choose if she is confirmed.

“She’s been vetted and screened. She’s indicated these extreme views. She would strike down the ACA and its protection for the preexisting conditions and she would strike down Row v Wade, overturn it,” said Blumenthal.

If the Affordable Healthcare Act is dismantled, that too would leave people with preexisting conditions without proper protection. Come November, the Supreme Court will hear arguments about the Affordable Care Act.