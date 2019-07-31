Sen. Blumenthal proposes legislation to protect Olympic athletes from abuse

(WTNH)–A push to protect Olympic athletes, in the wake of horrific sexual abuse. Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal introducing a bipartisan bill Tuesday.

The legislation was a result of an intensive 18-month investigation into abuse in multiple Olympic sports, including gymnastics.

Senator Blumenthal said the bill would hold the US Olympic Committee accountable for protecting abused athletes and making sure the abuse stops.

When talking about how they handled the Dr. Larry Nassar scandal, Blumenthal called USA Gymnastics “rotten to the core.”

“Larry Nassar was a monstrous predator, but he was not a lone wolf,” Blumenthal said. “He was enabled by organizations and individuals who looked the other way, they turned a blind eye.”

More than 150 women have accused Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor, of sexual abuse.

