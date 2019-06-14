Politics

Sen. Blumenthal pushes "Duty To Report" act after Trump comments

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 04:43 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 05:41 AM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is taking action after President Donald Trump's recent comments about welcoming campaign dirt on opponents from a foreign government.

During an exclusive interview with ABC's George Stephanopolous, the president insisted that doing so was not an act of interference in our election but information.

"I think I'd take it.  If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI. When you go and talk, honestly, to congressman, they all do it, they always have, and that's the way it is. It's called oppo research," said Trump. 

Members of both parties have criticized the president's response. 

Senator Blumenthal is expected to call on Congress Friday to pass his "Duty To Report" act.

Under The measure, federal campaigns, candidates and pacs would have to report offers of help from foreign nationals to the federal election commission and the FBI.
 

