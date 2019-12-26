Sen. Blumenthal & Secretary of the State highlight funding for election security

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill highlighted funding for improvements on election security in the United States.

Recently, congress approved $425 million for states to enhance election security technology.

Senator Blumenthal said, “The best defense is a good offense against cyber attacks from Russia, targeting their military and their political leaders. But we also need to do defense, and that’s why this $425 million is so important. It will enable states across the country which are behind Connecticut to do more on improving their election infrastructure.”

Connecticut is considered to be at the forefront of election security technology. Sen. Blumenthal said the United States’ election security is also being threatened by Iran and Saudi Arabia.