Sen. Blumenthal, Sen. Murphy set to talk about COVID relief bill, what it means for the country

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This is the week that President Joe Biden could sign a huge COVID relief bill into law.

The $1.9 trillion package passed the Senate this past weekend and now heads back to the House.

Two senators who voted for that package will at New Haven City Hall on Monday morning to talk about the bill.

On Saturday, the U.S. Senate approved what is being called the American Rescue Plan by a strict party-line vote, as expected.

The relief package offers a lot of help to a lot of different industries. It will also mean a $1,400 check to every American making less than $80,000 per year.

Senator Richard Blumenthal said this bill is crucial to the state and the country for bouncing back from the pandemic.

“This big, bold program that will put vaccine shots in people’s arms, put money in their pockets and put our children back to school safely,” he said.

Republicans said this bill is packed with liberal pet projects that have nothing to do with the pandemic. They have already fought back on certain issues, such as raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

That is now out of this bill, but the rest of it is expected to pass the Democrat-controlled House perhaps as early as Tuesday.

President Biden will of course sign it. He said those stimulus checks could be heading your way by the end of the month.