Sen. Blumenthal to introduce legislation combating exorbitant airfare fees

(WTNH) — Millions of Americans are getting ready to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. For many, that means also getting ready to pay some hefty airline fees. One local politician is calling for change at a press conference Tuesday morning.

Air travel is tough enough this time of year. Add to that some confusing and costly fees, and it’s even worse.

Those fees are the subject of new legislation Senator Richard Blumenthal is unveiling Tuesday morning. He calls it the Forbidding Airlines from Imposing Ridiculous Fees Act, which spells out the FAIR Fees Act. It would tie the fees airlines charge to what those things actually cost the airline.

We’re talking about things like cancelling your flight, changing your flight and those bag fees. A statement from Senator Blumenthal says travelers get blindsided by exorbitant charges at checkout caused by unexpected fees for basic aviation services. He calls it price gouging, and says the practice is growing.

The amount of money the airlines collect from fees has grown from a little over a billion dollars a year in 2007 to more than $35 billion last year, and Blumenthal says it looks like the industry will hit a new record this year. The Senator wants the Department of Transportation to review all the fees charged by airlines.

He’s announcing the FAIR Fees act up at Bradley Airport.