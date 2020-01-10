Sen. Blumenthal introduces legislation reducing food waste, helping families in need

FILE – In this Jan. 28, 2015 file photo, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., smiles as he speaks to attorney general nominee Loretta Lynch on Capitol Hill in Washington. Connecticuts Department of Insurance is playing a major role in a deal that would create the nations largest health insurer. Blumenthal wants federal authorities to review the […]

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hunger is a serious problem here in Connecticut with about 400,000 in our state considered to be food insecure.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal now plans to introduce legislation that he says will help get more food to those in need.

He says it will give grocery stores and restaurants the ability to provide food directly to people without the fear of facing liability.

“Food waste is not only depriving hungry people of food they need but also creates additional environmental problems at landfills when they emit methane and other kinds of contaminants,” said Blumenthal.

Senator Blumenthal introduced the Food Donation Improvement Act which intends to:

Extend liability protections to food-donating entities (grocers, caterers, schools, etc.) and food banks for food sold at a reduced price

Extend liability protections to qualified donors who give food directly to needy individuals and families without going through a non-profit intermediary

Require USDA to issue regulations clarifying the quality and labeling standards donated food must meet

Blumenthal was joined by representatives from the Connecticut Food Bank at a news conference in Rocky Hill on Friday morning.

They say 40 percent of all food in this country is wasted.