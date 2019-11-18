Sen. Blumenthal to introduce Lori Jackson Survivor Protection Act

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is set to introduce the Lori Jackson Survivor Protection Act in Hartford on Monday.

From the press release:

Lori Jackson, a 32-year-old mother of two who fled her home with her two children, filed for a restraining order to protect her family from her estranged husband. The day before her hearing was scheduled, Lori’s husband shot and killed her, and injured her mother using a gun he legally possessed because a permanent protective order was not yet in place.

Senator Blumenthal will be joined by Merry Jackson, Lori’s mother, at the noon press conference.

