Sen. Blumenthal to serve as Chair of Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution

WASHINGTON (WTNH)– U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal announced Sunday that he will serve as the Chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution.
Senator Blumenthal will still continue to serve as a member of the Senate Judiciary; Commerce, Science and Transportation; Armed Services; and Veterans Committees.
Senator Blumenthal released a statement:
Our core constitutional rights—voting, women’s health, privacy, non-discrimination—have been under relentless assault for the past four years.
We now have a historic opportunity to fortify and expand protections of American constitutional rights. I am humbled to serve as Chair of the Subcommittee on the Constitution at this pivotal moment. I hope to work in a bipartisan way with fellow members of the Judiciary Committee to fight for these essential bedrock freedoms.”– U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal