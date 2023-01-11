WASHINGTON, (WTNH) — Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) is back from a bipartisan trip to the U.S.-Mexico border, and is vowing to tackle immigration reform.

The trip to El Paso, Texas, and Yuma, Arizona, included Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Sen. Krysten Sinema (I-Arizona). Murphy said he chose to travel with the two because of they had previously written gun legislation together.

He’s pushing for reforms that would involve the asylum system, making it so that the process starts before people come to the border. He also wants to open the pathway for guest worker programs, agricultural workers, citizenship for Dreamers and family reunification programs.

“We just should allow more people to come to this country legally,” he said.

He met with nonprofit organizations, Border Patrol and community leaders.

The process needs reform, he said, so that states like Connecticut can have systems in place to help migrants once they arrive.

“It is true that these migrants are gonna be moving to Connecticut or Chicago or Los Angeles, and we should provide them some assistance in that transportation, so as not to overwhelm our border communities,” he said. “But that needs to be done in a planned way and I think there was agreement between Republicans and Democrats on that.”