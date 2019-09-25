Sen. Elizabeth Warren leads Democratic vote in latest QU polls

(WTNH) — In the newly released Quinnipiac University National Poll, results have revealed Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is nearly tied with former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic vote.

Warren received a 27 percent of Democratic and independent voters whereas Biden received 25 percent.

“After trailing Biden by double digits since March in the race for the Democratic nomination, Warren catches Biden,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy. “We now have a race with two candidates at the top of the field, and they’re leaving the rest of the pack behind.”

Warren’s and Biden’s ranking are followed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with sixteen percent, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg with seven percent and California Senator Kamala Harris with three percent.

The QU poll also revealed President Trump’s approval rating sits at 40 percent while 55 percent say they disapprove. 37 percent believe the president should be impeached while 57 say he should not be impeached.

President Trump still remains popular in the Republican party, dominating the party’s primary with an 80 percent support.

For the full report, click here.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.