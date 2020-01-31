Sen. Hwang, Rep. Devlin speak out against Governor Lamont’s toll plan in Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A public hearing will be held tomorrow on a bill that could bring tolls back to Connecticut. The Governor has released his final draft of his “trucks only tolls” plan this week, but two state lawmakers from Fairfield County are speaking out against it.

State Senator Tony Hwang and State Representative Laura Devlin held a news conference Thursday at the Westport Train Station to voice their opposition to the tolls proposed on bridges throughout the state – including Fairfield County.

Hwang says he has three big problems with the bill:

It does nothing to fund improvements to Metro-North

It does not account for unintended consequences like more people using local roads instead of the highway

Leaves open the possibility of tolling all cars in the future.

“There is no mention…of infrastructure improvement. There is no mention whatsoever in covering rail commuter interests in Fairfield County, for me. There is none. I mean, I don’t care how you slice it at the end of the day it is one of the biggest fundamental reasons that we are looking at tolls as an infrastructure improvement.” – State Senator Tony Hwang (R-District 28)

“There’s also no numbers included with this bill: cost for implementation, cost for maintaining. How many new jobs would also be required to manage a toll infrastructure system that would be broader than any other state in our nation?” – State Representative Laura Devlin (R-District 134)

Democratic leaders say the bill does not leave the option to toll all cars in the future.

The public hearing on the plan starts tomorrow at the 1p.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.