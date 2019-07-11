Sen. Murphy and Rep. Hayes introduce legislation to address hunger crisis among college students

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Senator Chris Murphy and Connecticut’s 5th District Representative Jahana Hayes introduced the Closing the College Hunger Gap Act on Thursday to address food and housing insecurity on college campuses and connect students with beneficial resources.

According to a January 2019 report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO), it’s estimated that 30% of college students are food insecure, a crisis which hinders academic performance and creates a significant barrier on college completion.

In response to the GAO report, Murphy and Hayes held a series of round table talks across Connecticut college campuses to discuss the impacts of the food and housing insecurity crisis.

Murphy also released a report, the Hidden Cost of College: Address Food and Housing Insecurity, which details the challenges of food and housing insecurity and outlines steps for the federal government to combat the crisis.

“Far too many students are forced to make the unfair decision on whether to eat or get an education,” said Murphy.

The proposed legislation mandates the U.S. Department of Education to collect food and housing insecurity data in order to better address the crisis and connect eligible students to necessary resources.



