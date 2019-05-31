Politics

Sen. Murphy talks legislation with Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce

Posted: May 31, 2019 11:40 AM EDT

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) - Connecticut's Junior Senator spent the morning in Groton. Chris Murphy talked about upcoming legislation with the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce Friday. 

Murphy said the current military budget has record levels of spending for submarine construction. But he warned that the shoreline is in danger from climate change if Washington does not take more action.

"I just lose sleep at night as the father of a 10 year-old and a 7-year-old thinking about the fact that if we don't get serious about this existential threat to the planet, it's going to be too late for my kids to solve," said Murphy. 

Murphy also warned not to expect a major transportation infrastructure bill any time soon. He said President Trump is "incapable of cutting a big deal."

