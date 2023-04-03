WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In the light of rising numbers of hate crimes, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is asking for $40 million to fight antisemitism and other hate crimes in Connecticut.

Antisemitic incidents doubled last year in the state, according to data from the Anti-Defamation League.

Antisemitic flyers turned up last week in Hamden and Haven. About one in every 10 Connecticut towns had an incident last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Blumenthal, who is Jewish, wants the money from the Community Relations Service, which is a part of the U.S. Justice Department.

The service helps communities deal with discrimination through mediation, training and consulting.

“They come in there in a very collaborative way, but they also bring in the power of the Justice Department, if and when that’s needed,” said David Waren, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford.

Connecticut is the ninth in the country for the highest number of white supremacist propaganda, and the 11th for antisemitic incidents, according to the Anti-Defamation League.