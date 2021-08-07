Senate leader serves as acting governor as Lamont is out of state

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut has a new governor — temporarily.

Martin Looney, the Democratic president pro tempore of the state Senate from New Haven, became acting governor Saturday and will serve in the role until Thursday while Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz are out of state.

Lamont and his family are vacationing at their home in Maine and Bysiewicz is in New Mexico with her husband to spend personal time and attend an education policy conference.

Bysiewicz plans to return to the state Thursday and will be acting governor until Lamont returns Aug. 15.

