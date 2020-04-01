Senate Republican leader Len Fasano will not seek reelection

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano (R-North Haven) is not seeking reelection, according to Sen. Fasano’s Press Secretary.
Sen. Fasano will be leaving his role as leader of the Senate Republican caucus, a job he has held for the last 10 years.
Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney (D-New Haven) released a statement Tuesday regarding Fasano’s retirement saying,
“I am disheartened to hear that Senator Fasano’s time in the State Senate will be coming to an end. Len is a pillar of the General Assembly and leaves a distinguished legacy as a true statesman of the Connecticut Senate. While we may serve as leaders of different parties, Len and I have worked together countless times to solve problems, help people in need, and get vital things done. In particular, over the past several years we have coauthored significant health care consumer protection legislation that stands as a model for other states. The Senate circle will not be the same without him. I am fortunate to have counted Len as a friend for over 30 years and I will miss him dearly. I wish him, his wife Jill, and his family the very best.”
This is a developing story.