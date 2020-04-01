Senate Republican leader Len Fasano will not seek reelection

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) - One crucial way the coronavirus is impacting Americans is through our elections process. While November seems far away, runoff elections are just around the corner.

For democratic candidates, Senator Royce West and MJ Hegar, the next couple of months should be packed with door to door campaigning. Coming out of Super Tuesday, the two were scheduled to go head-to-head during the May runoff. The democratic nominee will go against U.S. Senator John Cornyn in November for his seat.