Senate Republicans set to unveil plan to address surge in crime

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Senate Republicans are set to unveil a plan to address the surge in violent crime across the state Wednesday afternoon.

State Republican lawmakers including Senate Republican leader Kevin Kelly and Paul Formica will be in attendance at the state capitol.

The legislative plan, A Better Way to a Safer Connecticut, is focused on justice reforms and long-term policies to prevent crime, create opportunity, and support public safety in every community.

“We need programs that can adapt and ben, and we don’t have that. And in adult court we do,” said Sharmese Walcott, Hartford State’s attorney. “It’s not about incarceration, transferring juveniles to adult court. It’s about having a wider scope of options.”

After months of public meetings, petitions calling on special sessions, and rallies, State Republicans are ready to address the root causes of crimes, dealing with issues related to trauma, education housing, and jobs.

Just yesterday, University of Connecticut brought together a panel of experts to discuss what to do about the ongoing issue of car thefts and youth violence across Connecticut that has spiked since the pandemic.

“The decade prior to and post-juvenile justice reform, we’re actually still seeing fewer auto thefts today,” said Ken Baron of the UConn Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy.

“The goal is not to try to stay involved in this system longer,” said Sue Hamilton, CT Division of Public Defender Services. “The goal is trying to intervene as quickly as possible with the right pairing of services ideally in a diversionary way.”