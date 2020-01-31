Senate votes against calling witnesses in impeachment trial of President Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH/ABC NEWS) — On Friday, the Senate voted against calling witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The Senate voted against the motion to call additional witnesses like John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney. The final vote was 51 no and 49 yes.

The vote came after the Senate sat through 16 total hours of questioning on Wednesday and Thursday. Senators questioned prosecutors, and the president’s defense team on the cases both sides made in their opening arguments.

