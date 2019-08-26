1  of  3
Breaking News
Life Star on scene for fall victim in Glastonbury park WATCH LIVE: Sen. Blumenthal, local officials call attention to Epipen rising cost, stock shortages Police respond to possible drowning at Griswold pond

Sen. Blumenthal, local officials call attention to Epipen rising cost, stock shortages

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut officials are bringing attention to the rising prices and shortages of Epipens on Monday.

Senator Richard Blumenthal stood with advocates and other officials in Hartford to demand the life-saving medication to be accessible to everyone.

Officials say many parents are struggling to get a hold of Epipens for the start of the new school year because prices have risen 500 percent in the past ten years.

Additionally, manufacturing delays have caused a shortage of the medication.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss