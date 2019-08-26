Sen. Blumenthal, local officials call attention to Epipen rising cost, stock shortages

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut officials are bringing attention to the rising prices and shortages of Epipens on Monday.

Senator Richard Blumenthal stood with advocates and other officials in Hartford to demand the life-saving medication to be accessible to everyone.

Officials say many parents are struggling to get a hold of Epipens for the start of the new school year because prices have risen 500 percent in the past ten years.

Additionally, manufacturing delays have caused a shortage of the medication.