HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal plans to call on Congress to pass the Journalist Protection Act on Tuesday.

The legislation would make physical attacks and threats of such attacks against journalists a federal crime. This comes after a video showing President Trump shooting reporters and news organizations was reportedly shown at a pro-Trump event over the weekend.

Senator Blumenthal will be speaking out about this topic at 11 a.m. in Hartford.