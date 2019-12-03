Senator Haskell named new Forbes “30 under 30”

Newly sworn in state Sen. Will Haskell, 22, D-Westport, left, shakes hands with Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, D-Norwalk, at the State Capitol in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Conn. (WTNH) – It was announced Tuesday that Senator Will Haskell was named to Forbes Magazine’e “30 under 30” list.

Each year starting back in 2011, Forbes Magazine recognizes 600 individuals of all different careers and backgrounds for achieving outstanding accomplishments before the age of 30.

The list is broken up into groups of 30 and sorted by each specific industry.

This year State Senator Will Haskell, the democratic senator of the Fairfield County District, was recognized in the Law and Policy category for his work as an activist and leader.

“I was shocked to see my name included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. This is an incredible honor, and I have been humbled all morning as I read about the accomplishments of the other people Forbes has chosen to highlight,” said Sen. Haskell. “This is obviously about more than one senate seat in Connecticut. It’s about a generation that’s rolling up their sleeves and building a government that makes us proud. We’re a generation that sees the world differently. We know that climate change isn’t an academic anxiety, but an existential threat to our continued existence. We know the price of earning a degree has skyrocketed, because we’re paying it. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work on these issues in Connecticut’s State Senate.”

Senator Haskell’s category features 29 other extraordinary individuals ranging from Julie Slama, Nebraska’s Republican state senator to Yassamin Ansari, an Advisor for the United Nations.

The category was also judged by Carrie Goldberg, a sexual privacy violations attorney, Jon Huntsman, a former US Ambassador to Russia, Laurence Tribe, an american legal scholar and Michael Tubbs, an american politician and the current mayor of Stockton, California.