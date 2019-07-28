Senator Murphy announces he will unfollow President Trump on Twitter

(WTNH)–Connecticut State Senator Chris Murphy announced on Twitter Sunday he will unfollow the President of the United States’ account.

The Tweet says, “I’m unfollowing the President of the United States today on Twitter, because his feed is the most hate-filled, racist, and demeaning of the 200+ I follow, and it regularly ruins my day to read it. So I’m just going to stop.”

He added, “I can’t believe I just typed that.”

I’m unfollowing the President of the United States today on Twitter, because his feed is the most hate-filled, racist, and demeaning of the 200+ I follow, and it regularly ruins my day to read it. So I’m just going to stop.



I can’t believe I just typed that. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 28, 2019

Murphy has already unfollowed the account and now follows 202 other accounts.

California State Representative Jared Huffman replied, ” I wish I could join you, but our Hater-in-Chief banned me from his Twitter feed over two years ago!”

I wish I could join you, but our Hater-in-Chief banned me from his Twitter feed over two years ago! I got over it pretty quickly. — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) July 28, 2019

President Donald Trump has not responded to Murphy’s Tweet.

President Trump typically uses his @realDonaldTrump account to post Tweets, and the official @POTUS President of the United States Twitter account retweets them.