Senator Murphy discusses potential outcomes of overturning Affordable Care Act
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Chris Murphy will be holding a press conference to discuss the fate of the Affordable Care Act.

Murphy will be joined by local health care professionals, community advocates and people with pre-existing conditions.

On July 8, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in the Texas v. United States lawsuit to overturn the entire ACA. If this succeeds, outcome will impact over 522,000 people in Connecticut living with pre-existing conditions.

The discussion is set to take place around 11:45 am Friday.

