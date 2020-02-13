Senator Murphy part of US delegation meeting with the president of Ukraine

WASHINGTON, DC (WTNH) — Senator Chris Murphy is part of a delegation meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv Friday.

The delegation includes Republican Senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and John Barraso of Wyoming . In advance of the meeting, the senators released the following statement:

“The U.S.-Ukraine relationship is as important now as ever. The future of Ukraine matters to the United States and we must make sure Ukraine knows that we view them as a strategic ally. This is why we’re going to Kyiv as a bipartisan delegation to reinforce our support with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.” U.S. delegation meeting with President Zelensky

I’m flying to Ukraine tonight. Meeting w President Zelensky tomorrow. My message will be simple:



1. Ukraine matters to Democrats and Republicans in Congress. We can and must rebuild this alliance.



2. No matter how much Rudy begs, don’t listen. Remain out of the 2020 election. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 13, 2020

President Zelensky was a central figure in the Impeachment trial of President Trump, who was acquitted by the Senate on February 5.