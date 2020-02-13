Senator Murphy part of US delegation meeting with the president of Ukraine

WASHINGTON, DC (WTNH) — Senator Chris Murphy is part of a delegation meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv Friday.
The delegation includes Republican Senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and John Barraso of Wyoming . In advance of the meeting, the senators released the following statement:
“The U.S.-Ukraine relationship is as important now as ever. The future of Ukraine matters to the United States and we must make sure Ukraine knows that we view them as a strategic ally. This is why we’re going to Kyiv as a bipartisan delegation to reinforce our support with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.”U.S. delegation meeting with President Zelensky
President Zelensky was a central figure in the Impeachment trial of President Trump, who was acquitted by the Senate on February 5.