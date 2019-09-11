Senator Murphy speaks with Trump, pushes for more gun control

(WTNH)– Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy is calling on republicans to act to stop gun violence.

He spoke on the Senate floor Wednesday. Murphy says he and President Trump talked on the phone for 40 minutes about whether they can get democrats and republicans on board with a proposal to expand background checks.

“In particular we were talking about expanding background checks to commercial gun sales. That’s certainly not as far as I would like to go. But I understand that part of my job here is to argue for my beliefs and my convictions but then try to find a compromise,” said Murphy.

Murphy says mental health is not the problem. He says we don’t have more mental illness and less treatment. He says the problem is too many guns.