Senator Murphy to bring attention to officials on high cost of prescription drugs

(WTNH) — Senator Chris Murphy will be talking with advocates, professionals and seniors on Wednesday about the high cost of prescription drugs.

Murphy is calling on the Trump Administration and Congressional Republicans to allow medicare to negotiate drug prices. The goal is to bring down the cost for seniors.

Later Wednesday morning, Sen. Murhpy is holding a discussion in Middletown to talk about what’s being done to address concerns.

