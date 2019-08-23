Senator Murphy to discuss gun background checks legislation

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Senator Chris Murphy will be in Hartford on Friday talking about gun background checks. This after a President Donald Trump seems to have reversed course.

Despite what some White House insiders are saying, Connecticut’s junior Senator still thinks there is room to make a deal on universal background checks for guns.

It seemed a lot more likely in the days after the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton. President Trump said back then there was “a very strong appetite for background checks.”

A bill requiring background checks for all gun sales has already passed the democrat-controlled house of representatives. But the president’s words seem to have changed in the last week or two.

Sources tell ABC news that Trump has now promised the head of the NRA that he would not support universal background checks. You can hear in recent answers to questions about guns that the president is walking back that support he showed for background checks 3 weeks ago.

When asked if he sees guns as a public health emergency, Trump answered, “I do, I do. Sure. I do. And they die for a lot of other reasons, too. We’re working on background checks. There are things we can do. But we already have very serious background checks. We have strong background checks.”

Just concluded a very good meeting on preventing Mass Shootings. Talks are ongoing w/ both Republicans & Democrats. We are likewise engaging with lawful gun owners, survivors, grieving family members, law enforcement, the NRA, mental health professionals, and school officials… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2019

Except where we don’t, which is gun shows, for instance. No background check is necessary if you go to one of those shows. In fact, you can pay in cash, never even show an ID, and the sale is never even recorded.

A dozen states, including Connecticut, have closed that loophole on the local level, but that continues to be federal law regarding private sales. Senator Chris Murphy has been pushing for universal background checks on the federal level.

I spoke with the White House today. They have not walked away from improving background checks. I am skeptical we can reach consensus but I’m willing to stay at the table over next few weeks. Maybe I’m a fool for trying but stakes are too high. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 22, 2019

Despite the change in what the President is saying, Murphy tweeted just Thursday night that he believes the White House has not walked away from improving background checks. He says he is willing to stay at the table over the next few weeks.

Murphy will be talking about that in Hartford.