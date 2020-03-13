Senators Blumenthal and Murphy to provide update on federal relief efforts

(WTNH) — U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy will be in Hartford Friday morning to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

They will be discussing efforts underway in Washington to provide relief for workers, small businesses, healthcare providers, and first responders across the country in the wake of the pandemic.

The Senate is currently debating a relief bill, which could include paid sick leave, food assistance, and free coronavirus testing if passed.

Meantime, the President’s European travel ban starts Friday evening.

The meeting is set to take place at Charter Oak Health Center in Hartford at 10:30 a.m.