Senators Blumenthal, Murphy say Congress now has two unavoidable jobs

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s two U.S. Senators said Congress must quickly move forward on impeachment and requiring the Trump administration to explain the reasoning behind the airstrike in Baghdad that resulted in the death of the leader of Iran’s Quds military force, Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

It still appears House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains in a standoff with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell over the terms of an impeachment trial.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) saying

“The reason we need to move forward with impeachment is because the president was trying to steal the 2020 election,” explained Senator Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut).

“We need the witnesses and documents that we have requested,” added Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut). “Some of our colleagues have expressed misgivings about leader McConnell’s strategy of, in effect, a Trump cover-up.”

The senators said next week will be monumental because of requests to have the Trump administration explain the justification for the airstrike against the leader of Iran’s Quds force, which they compared to the assassination of a U.S. Defense Secretary, and expected major decisions on a Senate impeachment trial.

They said that Congress now has two unavoidable jobs that must begin almost immediately.

“One is the impeachment trial, which is imposed on us by the constitution, and the other is to protect our national security and to declare war if that is going to happen,” said Sen. Blumenthal.

Sen. Murphy admitted that he already has seen enough to lean him toward voting for President Trump’s removal, but said he is open to changing his mind adding, “Part of the reason why I want to see people like [Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo and [Trump’s acting Chief of Staff] Mick Mulvaney testify is because it might present me with evidence that would change my mind. I don’t know why Republicans don’t have the same interests.”

But it doesn’t really appear that the Democrats have any leverage to get McConnell to relent on this. Just two Republican senators have said they have concerns about the process.

Blumenthal and Murphy said they are hoping that’s a crack that gets bigger.