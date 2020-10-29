Some CT voters say they have been receiving ominous, threatening letters

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Connecticut voters say they’ve been getting ominous, threatening letters. Letters were sent by people calling themselves Connecticut State Voter Project.

One of the letters wrote, “We’re sending this mailing to you your friends your neighbors your colleagues to publicizie who does and does not vote.”

The letters include a chart claiming to contain voting histories of community members. People who got the letter say they feel bullied and intimidated, although the Secretary of State Denise Merrill says this may not be illegal because it’s public information.

“Whether or not it spills into voter intimidation I guess we’ll have to refer to election enforcement and see what they have to say about that,” Merrill says.

A UPS store in Greenwich says they have nothing to do with the address from the mystery sender.