Southbury woman says poll worker told her to cover RBG shirt at the polls despite rules allowing her to wear it

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One Southbury woman says she was asked to cover her Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shirt while at the polls on Election Day, despite rules allowing her to wear it.

In Connecticut, voters are not allowed to wear a hat or article of clothing to the polls that would be considered “electioneering”. For instance, something that bears a candidate’s name or likeness, but a slogan is allowed.

If you showed up to vote wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, or an “Our Best Days Still Lie Ahead” shirt, you were good to go. So, what’s this about a political “coverup”?

Voter turnout around the state last night was heavy. By most accounts, things seemed to go without too many glitches. Although, not so much in Southbury.

“Just the whole setup there and the machine was broken. Everything there was so unorganized,” Doreen Lawson told News 8.

That wasn’t Lawson’s biggest issue, however. It was poll workers’ reactions to her Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shirt. By Connecticut law, that shirt should be allowable at the polls just like the candidate campaign slogans.

The picture of the late Supreme Court Judge should have been allowed, but one poll worker in Southbury insisted otherwise.

“She kept looking at my shirt. And, I saw her looking at my shirt. Finally, she came over and she said, ‘I’m gonna have to ask you to zip up your jacket.’ And I said ‘why?’ She said ‘Well, it’s political.’ I said, ‘I don’t have a candidate’s name or anything on my shirt. I don’t know why it’s political.’ She said ‘well, it is.’ I was like, ‘fine.'” Lawson explained.

Lawson said she didn’t ask to speak with someone in charge. Her only form of protest? “I sort of zipped it up, part-way, not all the way, and that was it.”

She said no one in line commented.

News 8 did receive a comment from the Office of the Secretary of the State Denise Merrill. They agreed she shouldn’t have had to cover up.