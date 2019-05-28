Politics

Speaker Nancy Pelosi to headline Connecticut dinner

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will be the keynote speaker for the Connecticut Democratic Party's annual fundraising dinner.

The California congresswoman will appear June 21 at the John Bailey Dinner at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford. General admission tickets cost $200 for the evening event, named after the late party chairman. Tickets for a VIP reception with Pelosi cost $1,000.

Tickets for young Democrats, age 36 and under, cost $125.

Organizers say the dinner will focus on women in leadership. Former State Democratic Party Chair Nancy DiNardo, the first woman to hold the position, will receive the party's highest honor, the 2019 William A. O'Neill Award for leadership.

Former Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, the current Democratic Party chair, says it will be a "night of Nancys."

