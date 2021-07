GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A special election has been scheduled by Governor Ned Lamont to fill a vacancy for state senator.

The vacancy is for the 36th Senatorial District of the Connecticut General Assembly, which consists of the entirety of Greenwich and portions of New Canaan and Stamford.

The seat became vacant on June 22 following the resignation of Alex Kasser.

The special election will be held on Tuesday, August 17.