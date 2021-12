WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont will hold a special election on Tuesday, Dec. 14 to fill the state Representative seat left vacant by Michael DiMassa.

Lamont made the announcement on Sunday.

The seat consists of portions of New Haven and West Haven. It became vacant on Oct. 25 after DiMassa resigned following charges he stole federal relief funds.

Under state law, the governor is required to hold a special election 46 days after the seat becomes vacant.