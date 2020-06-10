Special session in July depends on ‘sufficient support’ in both chambers, Gov. Lamont says

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two hot button issues are the focus of Governor Ned Lamont calling lawmakers back to the Capitol for a special session: policing reforms and absentee ballots.

Depending on who you ask, COVID-19 and budget issues can be added to the list for a “likely” July legislative session. But it depends on a big factor: Democrats and Republicans “agreeing.”

The Republican leader of the state Senate said he’s concerned several letters from Democrat leaders to the governor did not have Republican input.

“The Democratic leaders didn’t afford us the courtesy of a conversation beforehand,” Senator Len Fasano (R) State Senate Minority Leader. “I hope this is not politics at it’s worst.”

The Democrat State Senate President told News 8 his party is focused on making some executive order policies permanent. Specifically, ones related to COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

“We really have to look at preventative care in nursing homes and new better preventative standards in nursing homes,” said Senate President Martin Looney.

Other issues include police misconduct and poor kids in urban neighborhoods, like Fair Haven, not receiving a quality education.

“Forty-four kids who are listed [from Ferry Street] as not having been connected to distance learning,” said Looney.

In recent weeks, Republicans from the House have been filing petitions to force a special session. A majority of both chambers is needed.

In the meantime, in a letter sent to all legislative leaders, Governor Lamont wrote, “issues must be addressed quickly and in a bipartisan manner.”

“I texted him yesterday to thank him [Lamont] for his letter, but he’s got to hold true and he’s got to hold strong,” Fasano said.

Lamont’s letter specifically said he will not call a special session unless there’s “sufficient support” in both chambers.