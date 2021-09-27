Special session starts Monday to discuss extension of Gov. Lamont’s emergency powers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is expected to meet with the General Assembly in a special session Monday to discuss his emergency executive powers.

His powers, which expire Sept. 30, were approved in March of 2020 when the pandemic began. He reportedly wants to extend them through Feb. 15, 2022.

Connecticut statutes require the state legislature to approve renewing his executive powers.

To read Lamont’s full letter to legislative leaders, click here.

Meanwhile, some communities in the Greater Hartford area have been calling on lawmakers to address the uptick in crime in Connecticut. Safe Streets CT said the session agenda will not address crime, and the organization will meet at the capitol Monday morning for a press conference and demonstration.