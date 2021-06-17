State House passes recreational marijuana bill, Senate expected to take final vote Thursday

FILE – This Feb. 17, 2016 file photo shows marijuana plants at a home in Honolulu. A growing majority of Americans say marijuana should be legal, underscoring a national shift as more states embrace cannabis for medical or recreational use.(AP Photo/Marina Riker, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The State Senate is heading back to the State Capitol Thursday for a third time this week. The Senate is expected to take a final vote on the recreational marijuana legalization bill.

The State House passed the recreational marijuana bill late Wednesday evening, with a total vote of 76 to 62.

This legislation has been twisted, amended, and re-written. Lawmakers took out language from the Senate bill that Governor Ned Lamont objected to, saying he would have vetoed it.

Some said that language would have opened the floodgates to selling pot, which is not equitable.

“This has been attempted for years,” State Rep. Jason Rojas (D) said. “It’s a long time coming. We got a lot of good people around the table. We had leadership from Governor Lamont on this bill. And we were able to work out the details that were really difficult and achieve a lot of the goals people had for the legislation.”

“I think the heavy commercialization of the drug, we are going to see a proliferation of this drug in all sorts of forms,” said House Minority Leader Vin Candelora (R). “And the bill is starting to recognize the issues with the commercialized use and capping the THC levels, and I think we need to look at the different products that are definitely going to be marketed to kids.”