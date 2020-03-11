State lawmakers debate $4.7 billion two-year bond bill, Republicans unhappy with extra borrowing

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Republican lawmakers in Hartford say the new two-year state bond package being voted on in the General Assembly is more than $1 billion over the “debt diet” imposed by Governor Ned Lamont.

The $4.7 billion bond package has $5 million for coronavirus safety, school construction, road and bridge repair, economic development, transportation and housing. It is a combination of general and special tax obligation bonds.

Republicans fear the extra borrowing over the next two years will hurt Connecticut with rating agencies.

Senator Fasano praised Governor Lamont’s leadership when he went to Washington D.C. to argue fewer authorizations [borrowing] to get a better credit rating.

But he takes issue with the extra borrowing because he believes it will hurt the state’s credit rating.

“This building knows if you push hard enough against this Governor he is going to go weak-kneed,” said Fasano.

Democrats are confident this is the time to borrow because interest rates are low.

News 8 asked Democratic Senator Martin Looney if he feels comfortable that the increased bond package could be looked down upon by the rating agencies.

Senator Looney rebuffed saying, “It’s a responsible bond act that meets the needs for the state of Connecticut.”

Democrat Representative Matt Ritter insists fixing the XL Center in downtown Hartford “is critical to Hartford’s success.

It’s critical to recruiting and maintaining young people. So if they want to vote against what the Hartford, Travelers, and the Aetna think they can vote against it. – Representative Matt Ritter (D)

Also in the bill is $300 million for cities and towns. They have been waiting since July for the money to come through. Whether that funding is approved is one thing, but it actually getting released is another story.

Nobody cares in the towns from Waterbury to Woodbridge whether they approved money for a fire school, if they are not giving us the money for the fire school. Rep. Themis Klarides, (R) Woodbridge

The governor’s spokesperson, Max Reiss, says in response to Senator Fasnano’s characterization that the Governor is weak-kneed, “This is not [the] time for baseless allegations and finger-pointing.”

Once the bill is passed, Governor Lamont is expected to hold a bond commission meeting. What projects are on the agenda and when the money is released is up to the Governor and the commission.